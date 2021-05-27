Nidhhi Agerwal Launches 'Distribute Love' Initiative Amid COVID-19, Fans Call It 'gold'

Be it the veterans or those who are just a few years into their careers, celebrities of the film industry have been doing their bit to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nidhhi Agerwal too is extending a helping hand. The actor has launched a ‘Distribute Love’ initiative to aid people deal with the challenges brought forth by the pandemic.

Nidhhi launched the platform distributelove.org and termed it as an ‘initiative to reach out to those under-privileged, deprived and needy families to help them by fulfilling their essential requirements.'

The Munna Michael actor stated that the lockdown was not the ‘same for everyone.’ “We want to remind you that we’re with you in these challenging times, we need to help each other out in every way possible,’ her message read.

Those who are facing a difficult time currently could fill in the details on the website and Nidhhi’s team will reach out to them.

“Nothing lasts forever. Not even the coronavirus,” she further stated. She urged everyone to stay home, stay safe and ‘fight hard’, while sending love and strength to everyone.

Netizens showered praises on the actor, calling it a ‘superb initiative’, ‘gold’, ‘kind hearted gesture’ and more.

She had also supported an initiative to help find hospital beds amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nidhhi was last seen in the Tamil film Bhoomi opposite Jayam Ravi. She is now working on multiple projects, which included an untitled Tamil and an untitled Telugu film, as well as Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

