Nidhhi Agerwal Shows Her Support For Helping Hands Venkat; Pens A Letter To Fans!

Nidhhi Agerwal took to her Twitter handle to show support for Helping Hands Venkat, a social welfare campaign by posting a letter addressing her followers. The actress also shared a picture with the members of Helping Hands Venkat on Twitter to spread awareness about their campaign. Nidhhi received an overwhelming response from her followers who praised the young actress for coming forward towards a good cause.

Nidhhi Agerwal's Twitter post about the social campaign

Nidhhi wished the members of the Helping Hand Venkat's members for the good work they are doing for society in her Twitter post. She posted a letter to spread awareness about the campaign and the person responsible for the campaign. Starting off the letter with greeting her fans and hoping that everyone is safe and healthy, she introduced Mr. Venkat to her fans. Describing his work for social welfare, Nidhhi wrote in her letter that Mr. Venkat is the founder of the Helping Hands for Raising Society Foundation.

Also Read: KL Rahul Comes Forward For A Noble Cause, Donates His WC 2019 Bat & Other Cricket Kits

Also Read: Nidhhi Agerwal Clarifies That She Has Not 'unfollowed' Rumoured Ex-boyfriend KL Rahul

All the best wishes to #HelpingHandsVenkat and Team! Please keep doing all the good work. 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/Xkk8uCogZa — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) March 4, 2021

She further elaborated on Mr. Venkat's work writing that he did cremation rights for the unclaimed bodies, serving the needy, rescuing animals, and many more through his foundation. She wrote in her caption encouraging the team to keep going forwards and keep doing the good work. Extending her support towards the team, Nidhhi informed her fans that she met with him yesterday to talk about his upcoming activities and she supports him and his cause. She urged her fans to show love and support for the same.

Fans support Niddhi Agerwal

The official Twitter of Helping Hands Venkat expressed their gratefulness towards the actress by thanking the actress on Twitter. One Twitter user praised the actress for her support towards the cause by tweeting that the actress is the 'purest and kind-hearted actress'. Several fans congratulated the team of the campaign and the actress for their collaboration and wished them the best of luck for the future.

Thankyou Sooo Much Madam — HELPING HANDS Venkat (@HandsVenkat) March 4, 2021

Firstly congratulations to you Nidhhi to support those teams to ward hard — Hari Krishna (@HariKri84432267) March 4, 2021

👏👏👍 — bhanu prakash reddy gudibandi (@66727cffa28b4c6) March 4, 2021

Also Read: Nidhhi Agerwal's Fans Build A Temple Dedicated To Her As Valentine's Day Gift

Also Read: Nidhhi Agerwal Made Uncomfortable By Susienthiran At 'Eeswaran' Audio Launch, See Video

A look at Nidhhi Agerwal's movies

The 27-year-old actress marked her Bollywood debut in 2017 in the movie Munna Michael alongside Tiger Shroff. Nidhhi has worked in Telugu and Tamil films in movies like Savyasachi in 2018, Mr. Majnu, iSmart Shankar, and Bhoomi in 2019. Her latest film was Eeswaran in 2021 starring Silambarasan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.