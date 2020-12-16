Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV Spotted At Hyderabad Airport After Tirupati Visit

South Indian actor Niharika Konidela tied the knot with businessman Chaitanya JV a few days ago in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, the pictures of the duo started doing the rounds on the internet as they travelled to Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared captures of the newly-wedded couple as they headed back to Hyderabad airport after visiting Tirupati. Here, we have mentioned everything about Niharika Konidela’s pictures with her husband Chaitanya JV that you must check out right away:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV spotted at Hyderabad airport after coming back from Tirupati

Photos of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV going back from Tirupati has been doing the rounds on different social media platforms. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo at the Hyderabad airport through his official handle on December 16, 2020, Wednesday. Chaitanya JV was visible in a black printed kurta teamed with a pair of white pyjamas and brown shoes. He accessorised his look with sunglasses, mask, and carried a sling bag. On the other hand, Niharika Konidela wore an off-white traditional attire with a pink dupatta. She kept her hair loose and sported bangles and glares to round off the look.

In the caption accompanying his post featuring Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, Manglani described the capture. He wrote, “#NewlyWeds #NiharikaKonidela #ChaitanyaJV clicked at the #Hyderabad airport as they return from #tirupati #Wednesday #photooftheday #ManavManglani”. Check out Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s picture on the photo-sharing platform below:

The post garnered numerous likes and comments from fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, various fan pages have dropped their snaps from different occasions on the photo-sharing platform. At the temple, Niharika Konidela wore a golden and pink wedding saree, while her husband wore kurta with dhoti. Chaitanya JV’s parents were also visible in some of their pictures. Check out their photos below:

