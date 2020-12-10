Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's First Picture After Wedding Is Absolutely Stunning

Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV twin in white as they pose for a stunning picture after their grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur. While Chaitanya was seen wearing an off-white kurta, Niharika chose a white kurti.

Veteran actor and producer Naga Babu also shared glimpses from his daughter's wedding. Naga Babu got emotional and penned a note for Niharika. He wrote: "It looks like the end of an era... Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school... Just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli."

Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, and many others were seen at the wedding function.

The couple got engaged in August and got married on December 9 as per Telugu traditions. On her wedding day, Niharika wore a gold Kanjeevaram saree. Meanwhile, Chaitanya wore a bronze-coloured sherwani on Wednesday evening.

