Last Updated:

Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Announce Separation: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Niharika Konidela announced her divorce with husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Wednesday. Here's a trip down memory lane of the couple's relationship. 

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
Niharika Konidela
1/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Niharika Konidela announced her divorce with husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Wednesday. Here's a trip down memory lane of the couple's relationship. 

Niharika Konidela
2/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

While it's not clear when the two started their relationship, the couple got engaged in August 2020. 

Niharika Konidela
3/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

It was a private ceremony attended by only their close friends and family. 

Niharika Konidela
4/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

The festivities leading up to the wedding took place at Niharika's Hyderabad home. 

Niharika Konidela
5/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Unlike the engagement ceremony, the wedding was a lavish affair. Niharika and Chaitanya got married on December 9, 2020 at The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur. 

Niharika Konidela
6/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

The star-studded event was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Chiranjeevi among others. 

Niharika Konidela
7/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding reception was hosted in Hyderabad on December 11 at the JRC Convention Center in Jubilee Hills. 

Niharika Konidela
8/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

After 2 and a half years of marriage, the divorce rumours started when the couple deleted all their wedding pictures and unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

Niharika Konidela
9/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Chaitanya's absence from Niharika's brother Varun Tej's wedding added fuel to the divorce rumours. 

Niharika Konidela
10/10
Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Now, the couple has finally announced their separation and asked for kindness and sensitivity. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha seek divine blessings at Siddhivinayak temple

Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha seek divine blessings at Siddhivinayak temple
Tiku Weds Sheru success bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur attend

Tiku Weds Sheru success bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur attend
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com