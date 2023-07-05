Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Announce Separation: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Quick links:
Niharika Konidela announced her divorce with husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Wednesday. Here's a trip down memory lane of the couple's relationship.
While it's not clear when the two started their relationship, the couple got engaged in August 2020.
Unlike the engagement ceremony, the wedding was a lavish affair. Niharika and Chaitanya got married on December 9, 2020 at The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur.
The star-studded event was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Chiranjeevi among others.
Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding reception was hosted in Hyderabad on December 11 at the JRC Convention Center in Jubilee Hills.
After 2 and a half years of marriage, the divorce rumours started when the couple deleted all their wedding pictures and unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Chaitanya's absence from Niharika's brother Varun Tej's wedding added fuel to the divorce rumours.