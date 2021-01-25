Nikhil Siddhartha Gifts Himself A Swanky Car, Fans Congratulate Him

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha's 2019 film Arjun Suravaram was the mega-blockbuster hit. His performance in the movie was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. He has also gifted himself a swanky car as his film was a huge commercial success. He took to Twitter to inform his fans about this as well. Scroll to see the tweet and know more.

Nikhil Siddhartha gifts himself a car

Nikhil Siddharta has gifted himself a swanky car as his 2019 film Arjun Suravaram was a blockbuster hit. In a tweet shared by him, he is seen posing with the car. In the caption, he also wrote that car arrived a little late because of the coronavirus pandemic situation. He is seen wearing a black tee-shirt and jeans and a blue denim jacket. He is leaning against the car and is all smiles for the camera. According to carwale.com, this car's price stands at a whopping Rs 4.05 crore.

New Range Rover Sport Autobiography...

Was supposed to gift myself for the success of Arjun Suravaram... COVID made it come a little late... #rangeroversport #autobiography #rangerover pic.twitter.com/p5UFfjspJL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) January 24, 2021

His fans and followers are congratulating him on the purchase. A Twitter user has also commented that they are waiting for him to deliver his next blockbuster film as well. See their reactions here:

Congratulations! you truly deserve this, sir 👌.

Not a joke to survive in the industry without any ‘background’ 😉

btw, excellent performance as suravaram 👏 — bpk_pabbati (@bpk_pabbati) January 24, 2021

Congratulations & Waiting For See You Another Blockbuster #18Pages & I Can't Update !! — Venkatesh (@ItsVenkateshG) January 24, 2021

Big congratulations bro🎉🎉 drive safe 👍 — Nani yadav (@naniyalagala) January 24, 2021

Arjun Suravaram was an action drama film that told the story of a journalist who takes up the profession despite opposition from his father. His father is of the opinion that the profession of journalism has lost its morals and is not what it used to be. But his son is conned by people who say that they are from a college and grant him a fake admission in the course of investigative journalism. How he proves his innocence and gets justice for himself is something one will have to watch the movie for.

Nikhil Siddhartha's Twitter is full of updates from his professional life. He was in awe of the Indian cricket team on their win against Australia in the recent Test match and has uploaded videos appreciating the team. He also shared the concept video of his upcoming mythological thriller film Karthikeya 2 on Twitter as well. Karthikeya 2 is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Kaala Bhairava is going to compose the music for the same. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of Nikhil Siddhartha.

Karthikeya Is Back...

With a Glimpse into the Mystries and Secrets of the Ancient Mythological Greatness of Our Culture..

This video will introduce you to #DaivamManushyaRupena #Karthikeya2 https://t.co/sOPlXLWNsc — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) March 1, 2020

Image courtesy- @actor_nikhil Instagram

