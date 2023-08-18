Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyukta Menon Starrer Swayambhu Goes On The Floors

Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in Spy, a film based around a covert agent being caught between an arms dealer and the secrets about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. After the film had average commercial reception, Nikhil is back at work again. He is now gearing up for his pan-India film Swayambhu, which features him in an unseen avatar.

3 things you need to know:

Swayambhu is expected to be a period drama.

It’s the 20th film in Nikhil’s career.

It comes from the debutant director Bharat Krishnamachari.

Swayambhu goes on floors with new concept poster

Swayambhu’s initial posters featured the actor in a medieval look. However, it is now apparent that the film will have fantastical or mythological aspects attached to it. With the announcement of the film now going on floors, a teaser poster for the film was also released. It features Nikhil in a new avatar as he has fixed an arrow on his bow to be shot at a dragon. Pixel Studios, the makers of Swayambhu, wrote, “A valiant tale of the warrior #Swayambhu. The shooting of an epic odyssey begins.”

(Swayambhu's poster featuring Nikhil Siddhartha | Image: pixelstudios/Instagram)

What to know about Swayambhu?

Swayambhu is expected to be made on a massive budget, being the costliest film of Nikhil's career so far. The Bharat Krishnamachari directorial will feature actress Samyukta Menon as the female lead. Menon was last seen in Virupaksha (2023) alongside actor Sai Dharam Tej. The production for the film is being handled by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. While it’s being presented by Tagore Madhu, the music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur. It is a strong deviation for the actor, who is otherwise seen in action-thriller flicks. A release date for the film is yet to be revealed.