Nikhil Siddhartha Shares Wedding Video, Says 'Wanted Each And Everyone To Attend'

Nikhil Siddhartha recently got hitched to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma. The actor shared a video snippet from his wedding on his Instagram. The couple had a small ceremony, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions and precautions that are to be taken. Through the medium of this video, Nikhil tried to express his heartfelt thanks to everyone.

ALSO READ | Nikhil Siddhartha talks about marriage to Dr Pallavi Varma, says 'I'm on cloud nine'

'Nikpal' wedding video

Nikhil Siddhartha uploaded a video snippet on his Instagram. The video shows how the two completed their wedding rituals and some sweet moments shared by the couple. In the caption of the post, Nikhil shared that she wanted each and every one of his friends and family to be a part of his wedding ceremony. He then added that looking at the COVID-19 lockdown, the video was the only way to receive everyone's blessings and wishes. He then also shared that the video has his favourite song playing the background. The song playing in the background is Manasaa, which is sung by Chinmayi and Devan Ekambaram and the music is by A. R. Rahman.

ALSO READ | Who is Dr Pallavi Varma, wife of Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha?

Nikhil Siddhartha's Instagram is proof that Nikhil had the time of his life during his wedding. He has posted a lot of pictures and videos for his fans and friends to see and enjoy. Siddhartha shared pictures from his wedding and excitedly wrote, 'Just got married' in the caption of the post. The pictures show how Nikhil was dressed in a stunning golden sherwani. Pallavi is wearing a beautiful red saree. A picture in the compilation shows how the couple made the best of the situation. A board in the wedding shows how masks are available to the right and sanitizers are to the left, but love is everywhere.

ALSO READ | Here's newly married Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha's net worth in 2020; check details

In February 2019, Nikhil Siddhartha had announced his engagement to Pallavi. While fans and the audience assumed that the couple would have to postpone their wedding, it seems that the two were determined to start their journey together. Saying that he is ready to go for the next adventure with Pallavi, Nikhil shared some more pictures from his wedding. In the picture, Nikhil is wearing a light cream sherwani while Pallavi stuns in a golden saree.

ALSO READ | Nikhil Siddhartha & Pallavi Varma tie the knot amid lockdown; see wedding pics and videos

Due precautions were taken

Nikhil also shared a video on his Instagram to share that they were very mindful about all the COVID-19 precautions that are important during the pandemic. The video shows a guest of their wedding and Telugu actor Raja Ravindra walking towards the gate. He first applies some sanitizer on his hands and then goes on to wear a mask.

ALSO READ | Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma to get married on May 14 amid lockdown?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.