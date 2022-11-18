Nikhil Siddhartha Shares Pic With Wife From Goa Vacation Amid Rumours Of Rift; Take A Look

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who saw immense success with his latest outing Karthikeya 2, was recently making headlines after reports about a rift between him and his wife, Pallavi Verma, began making rounds. However, the actor did not take much time to put the rumours to rest as he shared a picture with his wife on Instagram.

Several rumours surrounding the Telugu actor and his wife were making rounds on social media for the past few days. In order to refute the rumours, the actor shared a selfie with his wife on Instagram from their Goa vacation. In the photo, Nikhil and Pallavi twinned in white as they shared smiles. While the actor wore a printed white shirt, Verma was dressed in a matching lacy dress. Sharing the photo, the actor slammed the rumours and wrote, "Always Better when we are Together."

The couple's fans showered them with love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Both are awesome Annay," while another penned, "The happiest couples in Ever."

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Verma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2020, during the government-induced lockdown due to the VODI-19 pandemic. The couple twinned in red traditional outfits and took care of all COVID-safety measures. Sharing a few snaps from their nuptials, the actor wrote, "Just Got MARRIED"

Nikhil Siddhartha on his acting career

In an interview with Pinkvilla, post the release of his film Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha opened up about his journey in showbiz. The Telugu star revealed that since he hailed from a non-filmy background, becoming an actor was itself an achievement for him. During the chat, the actor called his struggle-filled acting career a "rollercoaster ride" and mentioned that it is exciting.

He further said, "Initially, after Happy Days whichever 5-6 movies I did, I didn't have proper guidance. I had no idea what movies to select and I learnt from my mistakes. It took me 5-6 years to learn and when Swamy Ra Ra happened, I knew it that story is what that matters."

"If I had a godfather or somebody guiding me back then, I wouldn't have the initial hiccups but generally, ups and downs are a part of life," he added.

Image: Instagram/@actor_nikhil