Nikhil Siddhartha 'stopped' While Providing COVID-19 Aid; 'thought Emergencies Allowed!'

While Bollywood actors like Sonu Sood have been winning praises for helpful initiatives, celebrities across different industries too have been extending a helping hand. One such celebrity has been Nikhil Siddhartha who has been helping in the arrangements of medicines, hospital beds and oxygen supply facilities. The Telugu actor, however, stated that he was stopped by the police despite heading out to deliver medicines and having all documents in place.

Nikhil Siddhartha stopped by cops while delivering medicines

Nikhil Siddhartha took to Twitter to share that his car was stopped by the police when he was on the way to deliver 'emergency life-saving medicines' from Uppal to Kims Minister road in Hyderabad. He claimed that despite showing the prescription and patient details, he was asked to get an e-pass.

The Yuvatha star stated that he had been trying to get the e-pass, but he could not book it due to server issues. He added that he still stepped out believing medical emergencies were allowed. ‘

Was on the way to deliver Emergency Life saving Medicines from Uppal to Kims Minister road... Inspite of providing the Prescription and patient details.. was stopped and asked to Get an Epass.

Tried 9 times but the sever is down...

I thought medical emergencies were allowed!!! pic.twitter.com/qEVWqlJkGj — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Nikhil, who has also worked in films like Happy Days, Swamy Rara, Karthikeya, Arjun Suravaram, among others, has been providing help to netizens, who are approaching him for medicines and more. Not just beds and oxygen, he shared details of the availabiity of Liposomal Amphotericin-b medicine in Hyderabad amid the rising cases of black fungus.

Among the other stars of the South film industry who are helping out include Kannada actor Arjun Gowda. The actor had even turned an ambuance driver to transport patients to different hospitals, helping out in performing their last rites and more.

