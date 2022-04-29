Last Updated:

Nikhil Siddhartha's Father Passes Away; Actor Says 'hope We Meet Again' In Emotional Note

Tollywood's young sensation Nikhil Siddhartha's father Shyam Siddhartha passed away on Thursday due to a rare disease, Cortico Basal Degeneration.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Nikhil Siddhartha, Nikhil Siddharth's father passes away, Nikhil Siddhartha's father no more, Nikhil Siddhartha films

IMAGE: Instagram/actor_nikhil


Tollywood's young sensation Nikhil Siddhartha is devastated after the demise of his father Shyam Siddhartha. His father passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Hyderabad after battling for over eight-year with a rare disease, Cortico Basal Degeneration. Post the demise, Nikhil penned a heart-wrenching note on Twitter while reminiscing some old memories with his father.

From their 'RTC X road movie and biryani outings, travel, laughter, summers in Mumbai', the actor in the emotional note wrote that he will miss everything. The actor recalled that be it  'any interview or the promotional event,' his father was his greatest support system. He even mentioned the years when he saw his father struggling with a rare disease Cortico Basal Degeneration and kept his willpower strong so that he could stay put for his family. 

Nikhil Siddhartha's father passes away

Being an 'avid movie buff', Nikhil's father's aspiration was to see his son on the silver screen one day, he mentioned. While talking about the same, Nikhil wrote, "An Avid Movie Buff who was a huge fan of the Greats NTR & ANR, his dream was to see me someday on the silver screen. His motivation and unwavering support have made me what I am today. From a Boy, he worked his way educating himself and working nonstop to give us a good life. A state topper from JNTU Electronic Engineer, he only believed in Hard Work." 

READ | Nikhil Siddhartha & Sundeep Kishan hail the TikTok ban in India; Check out their tweets

Adding to it, the actor threw light on his father's miseries and how he could not see his son perform on the big screen. "But when his time came to Enjoy the fruit he was struck by a Rare Disease. CorticoBasal Degeneration... The last 8 years he has fought it, doing his best to stay for us, ably supported by my mother and Family. However yesterday he breathed his last." 

READ | Nikhil Siddhartha gifts himself a swanky car, fans congratulate him

Towards the end of the heartbreaking note, Nikhil wrote how he will miss his father's presence in everything that he will do in the future. "Hope you find peace wherever you are Daddy. We Love you and Miss you a Lot. Not a day will pass without us thinking about you. Our Crossroad movie and Biryani Outings, Long drives to distant places, Summers in Mumbai... will miss them all. I want to say that I am always proud to be Your son. Hope we meet again daddy. Ur Nikki nanna," he concluded.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nikhil will next be seen in Spy, Karthikeya 2, and 18 pages. 

READ | Nikhil Siddhartha 'stopped' while providing COVID-19 aid; 'thought emergencies allowed!'

 

IMAGE: Instagram/actor_nikhil

READ | Nikhil Siddhartha shares video of Anupama Parameswaran jiving for 'Saranga Dariya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nikhil Siddhartha, Shyam Siddhartha, Shyam Siddhartha passes away
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND