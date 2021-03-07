Nimrat Khaira's Movie Career - From Upcoming Projects To Past Appearances

Indian singer and actress Nimrat Khaira, who primarily works in Punjabi cinema, is all set to appear in two upcoming films. Nimrat will next be seen in the upcoming Punjabi language romantic-comedy period film Jodi, in which she will be starring in the lead role along with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film was scheduled for a 2020 release; however, like most others, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has now been scheduled for a release on June 24, 2021.

Nimrat Khaira will also be seen next in another upcoming Punjabi language film called Saunkan Saunkne. The actress will be co-starring with actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the new project. Saunkan Saunkne is also slated for a 2021 release. Both of Nimrat's upcoming movies have been written and directed by Amberdeep Singh. Nimrat Khaira also shared a couple of stills from her upcoming film Jodi on her official Instagram handle. Take a look at the posts below.

Nimrat Khaira's career - An overview

Nimrat Khaira's movies

Nimrat Khaira started her film career with the Punjabi-language drama film Lahoriye, in which she played the character of Kikkar's (Amrinder Gill) sister, Harleen Kaur. Nimrat's performance in the film was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, earning her a couple of nominations for "Best debut" and "Best supporting actress" at various award ceremonies. Nimrat Khaira's films also include her role in the film Afsar, where she played a lead role for the first time in a movie. Nimrat shared the screen with actors like Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Karamjit Anmol, all of whom played leading roles in the film. The romantic-comedy film was a commercial success and was also received good reviews from the audience. Nimrat also made a "special appearance" in the Punjabi-language comedy-drama film Chal Mera Putt, in which she sang the song Baddlan De Kaalje.

Nimrat Khaira's songs

Nimrat Khaira's career in singing began after she became the winner of the Punjabi reality TV show, Voice of Punjab (season 3). Some of Nimrat's best songs include Ishq Kacheri, Designer, Sohne Sohne Suit, Ranihaar Rohab Rakhdi, Dubai Wale Sheikh, Suit and many more. Nimrat recently released a song called, Sira E Hou along with singer Amrit Maan on Feb 19, 2021. Take a look below.

