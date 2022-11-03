Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal Shower Praise On Rishab Shetty's Film 'Kantara'

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty's latest outing Kantara recently received appreciation from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal. The two eminent politicians hailed the film for showcasing the rich culture of Karnataka.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal heap praise on Kantara

The Finance Minister shared a picture with the 'volunteers and well-wishers' on Twitter while praising the Kantara team including writer, and director-actor, Rishab Shetty for his impeccable vision behind the film. "With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali," she wrote alongside a picture from the theatre.

The film further received appreciation from Piyush Goyal who stated that Kantara showcased the rich culture of Karnataka while he was addressing the Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ in Bengaluru. The union minister was seen speaking about the growth and progress of Karnataka state during event in Bengaluru where he made a reference to the film and explained how it has become a pride.

Piyush Goyal's ministry posted the speech on Twitter which read, "Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry are attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies: @PiyushGoyal #InvestKarnataka2022."

Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka.



It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies: @PiyushGoyal #InvestKarnataka2022 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) November 2, 2022

Apart from the two dignitaries, Kantara has received a lot of love and support from other prominent stars from different walks of life including Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Rajinikanth, and many more.

Kantara, directed by Shetty, which was originally released in Kannada and turned out to be a box office success, was later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie focuses on one village in coastal Karnataka and how the Daiva Narthaka tale of the land is woven into the man-nature conflict of the region.

Previously, superstar Rajinikanth hailed the film and shared a glorious review of it. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known, no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

IMAGE: PTI/ANI/Twitter/OnlyKollywood