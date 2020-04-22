'Nishabdham' Makers Dismiss OTT Release Rumours Of Anushka-Madhavan Starrer

On Tuesday, several media reports speculated that Anushka Shetty and Madhavan starrer Nishabdham might get a digital release. The reports claimed that an online streaming website approached the makers of Nishabdham for an OTT release. However, the makers of the upcomer quashed all the rumours in a recent social media post and urged fans to not believe in such baseless information.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot With An Indian Cricketer? Actress Breaks Silence; Read Here

Meanwhile, there were reports of a fallout between the makers of Nishabdham and Anushka Shetty over the movie's OTT release. However, in their latest social media post, the makers cleared that everything is well between them and the actor. They said, "Our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through the good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu." (sic)

Also Read | Anushka Shetty Addresses Relationship Rumours With 'Baahubali' Co-star Prabhas; Read Here

Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead was slated for an April 2020 release. However, due to the lockdown imposed by PM Modi, the makers of the film pushed the release indefinitely. The movie that is reportedly been shot in various locations narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and Madhavan, who gets attacked in a haunted house; what follows is a gripping tale of investigation.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan & Anushka Shetty To Work Together In Gautham Menon's Next Film? Read

Also Read | Anushka Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note On COVID-19, Expresses Gratitude Towards Medical Staff

Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The upcomer is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.