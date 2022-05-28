'Nishiddho': Kerala Government's Project Supporting Women Directors Bags State Award

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Kerala government's path-breaking initiative to support aspiring women directors received a major honour as 'Nishiddho', the first film under the project produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and directed by Tara Ramanujan, was adjudged the Second Best Film in the State Film Awards.

'Nishiddho' shared the honour with 'Chavittu', directed by Rahman Brothers when the 52nd edition of the prestigious awards were announced on Friday here by state Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan.

'Nishiddho' deals with the lives of migrants in an urban setting in Kerala and portrays the strengths of women.

The film also earned Tara Ramanujan the FFSI K R Mohanan Award for the Best Debut Director from India at the International Competition Section of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala 2022 (IFFK).

The debut movie of Ramanujan was also featured in prominent film festivals in the country, earning accolades, a statement said here.

The film, also written by Ramanujan, is the first outcome of "Films by Women Directors" project, which seeks to support women directors as part of the state government's women empowerment initiative, it said.

'Nishiddho' showcases a relationship that blooms between a Bengali man and a Tamil woman at their workplace in Kerala. Kani Kusruti plays the character Chaavi and Tanmay Dhanania plays Rudra, an idol-maker from Kolkata.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TANMAYDHANANIA)