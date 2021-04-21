Nithiin And Nabha Are Riding A Pink Scooter On The Streets In New 'Maestro' Poster

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Telugu actor Nithiin took to his social media page to unveil the new poster of his upcoming movie Maestro. The movie is going to be the 30th film of Nithiin's career and is in the final stage of its shoot. The movie is scheduled to release on June 11 this year.

A look at the new Maestro poster

In the new Maestro poster, the lead actors of the film Nithiin and Nabha Natesh are seen riding a pink scooter on the streets of Goa. Nabha is seen on the rider's seat wearing a cream coloured romper that she has paired with a brown satchel bag. She is also wearing a helmet matching the colour of her scooter. Nithiin, on the other hand, is seen wearing a printed button-up shirt with black denim and he too is wearing a black helmet.

As Nithiin acts to be a blind man in the movie, he is also wearing dark black sunglasses and is sitting on the pillion seat. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Love is Blind and Love doesn’t Discriminate! MAESTRO is on the way with his girl to wish you a Happy #SriRamaNavami." Check out the poster below;

Netizens react to Maestro poster

Fans of the actor were thrilled to see the new poster and took to the comment section of the post to share their excitement regarding the same. The netizens were starstruck and dropped a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comments. Take a look.

A look at Maestro cast

Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. Whilst Nithiin will be reprising Ayushmann's role in the film, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh have been roped in to play the roles of Tabu and Radhika Apte, respectively. The movie is bankrolled by Nithin's father and sister Sudhakar and Nikitha Reddy under their production banner Sreshth Movies. Mahati Swara Sagar will be composing the music for the Telugu remake.

For the uninitiated, Andhandhun is a dark comedy film that revolves around the premise of a pianist who acts to be blind. His blindness however turns into his saving grace when he unknowingly gets involved in the murder case of a former actor. The Bollywood movie garnered rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nithiin Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.