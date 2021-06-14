Nithiin Celebrates 19 Years Of 'Jayam'; Calls The Movie 'most Unforgettable Memory'

Nithiin made his acting debut through the Telugu romantic drama movie Jayam in 2002. The movie was a commercial and critical success, marking a successful debut for Nithiin. The actor even won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the movie. Recently Nithiin took to his Instagram to celebrate 19 years of Jayam and gave a special shoutout to the director of the movie, Teja.

Nithiin celebrates 19 years of Jayam

Nithiin shared a poster of the movie that read "19 years of Jayam". While sharing the post the actor through his caption thanked his fans for showing immense love and support to the movie. He called his journey of the movie his most unforgettable memory and also gave a special mention to director Teja, of the movie. Nithiin's caption read "#JAYAM completes 19 years today. The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory. The immense support and love spread through my fans are immeasurable, a big thanks to all of them for believing in me, and special mention to the director, Teja Sir #muchlove always".

The movie also featured actress Sadha in the lead role and actor Gopichand as the main antagonist of the movie. The movie was remade in Tamil starring Ravi and Sadha in the lead roles.

Fans react to Nithiin's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Nithiin's Instagram post celebrating the movie's 19 years completion. Fans congratulated the actor on the 19th anniversary of the movie. One fan wrote that Jayam was their favourite movie. While another fan wrote that he became the actor's fan after he watched this movie. While the majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Nithiin's upcoming movies

The actor will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun tilted Maestro. Nithiin will be playing the role of Ayushmann Khurrana while Radhika Apte and Tabu's role will be reprised by Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh respectively. The movie was scheduled to release on 11th June but was postponed due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

