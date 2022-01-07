Nithiin Celebrates Wife's Birthday As She Quarantines, Says 'love Has No Barriers' | Watch

Actor Nithiin was most recently seen in Maestro and took to his Twitter account to give his fans and followers a glimpse into how he celebrated his wife Shalini Kandukuri’s birthday, even though she is in quarantine. Shalini recently tested positive for COVID, but her husband made sure to celebrate her special day with social distancing. The maestro actor shared a video in which he was seen cutting a cake for his wife, as she waved out to him from her window, where she is isolating herself.

Director Venky Kudumula shot the video of the happy couple sharing a special moment from afar. Nithiin was seen cutting a piece of cake, as his wife looked down from the first floor of the home she is isolating herself in and smiled. The actor mentioned in the caption that 'love has no barriers' as she wished his wife a happy birthday.

Nithiin also mentioned that this would be the first time in his life that he wishes she is negative. He wrote, "COVID has barriers… But love has no barriers. Happy birthday my love. 1st time in LIFE I am wishing you to be negatives. (sic)"

Watch the video here:

COVID has barriers…

But LOVE has no BARRIERS..

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE❤️

LIFE lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/5zFuOOIaqe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 6, 2022

Several fans and followers lauded the actor's efforts to make his wife's birthday special even though she had tested positive for COVID. A netizen mentioned they weren't necessarily a fan of the actor but came across the video and called it 'lovely and genuine'. They wrote, "Cute!! I am usually not a fan of anyone and am a casual moviegoer irrespective of whose film it is. But, this one visual is so lovely, genuine and heart captivating. Praying for her speedy recovery, Nithiin."

Other netizens called the gesture 'cute' and wished Shalini Kandukuri a speedy recovery.

Cute!! I am usually not a fan of anyone and am a casual movie goer irrespective of whose film it is.. But, this one visual is so lovely, genuine and heart captivating.. Praying for her speedy recovery, Nithiin. — Sidd K (@SiddK60844436) January 7, 2022

So cute, Happy birthday & God bless you ma 💐 — Advocate Nani Yerramsetty (@AdvocateNani) January 7, 2022

The actor also took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself planting a kiss on Shalini's forehead as he wished her a happy birthday. She is seen hugging him tight in the picture as he refers to her as his 'love'. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and extended their wishes to her on her birthday.

When Nithiin thanked Shalini for making his life 'easier, better and happier'

The happy couple tied the knot in 2020 in a ceremony in Hyderabad. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Nithiin shared a picture of the duo and thanked Shalini for making his life 'easier, better and happier'. He wrote, "Happy Anniversary To The One … I want to spend the rest of my life with… (sic)"

(Image: @shalinikandukuri/Instagram)