Nithiin Gifts Luxurious Car To His 'Bheeshma' Director Venky Kudumula; Latter Sends Love

Actor Nithiin went the extra mile and gifted his Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula a luxurious car on his birthday. Venky Kudumula took to his Twitter and shared a picture of his new car, along with Nithiin. In the pic, the actor-director duo flaunted the brand new Range Rover. More so, Venky also penned a heartfelt note for Nithiin.

Sharing the picture of his new car, Venky wrote, "When u make a best film with the best person, best things happen." Further, the Bheeshma director also thanked his 'anna' Nithiin for the best birthday gift ever. "Love you loads," wrote Kudumula as he expressed his happiness.

Meanwhile, Nithiin posted a picture with Venky Kudumula and penned a birthday note for him. In the pic, the actor was seen applying some cake on his director's face. He wrote, "Wishing my darling brother ⁦Venky Kudumula⁩ a very happy birthday!! Have a blockbuster year ahead!! Love you, darling." Take a look.

About Bheeshma

Bheeshma hit the screens on February 21, 2020, and received rave reviews from the audience. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin in lead roles. Whereas, actors Anant Nag, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore and others play pivotal roles in the film. The romantic drama revolves around a man, Bheeshma, who is adamant about being single all his life. Bheeshma is helmed and written by Venky Kundumula and is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Nithiin's net worth

According to celebstrendingnow.com, Nithiin's net worth is Rs 676 crore ($90 Million) as of 2020. Nithiin's net worth is contributed to his appearances in movies. Son of Tollywood's producer and film distributor- Sudhakar Reddy, Nithiin has been a part of a slew of movies in his illustrative career. The actor will next be seen in Andhadhun Telugu Remake in a lead role. Reportedly, he also has other two projects in the pipeline.

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding

Nithiin and Shalini took the internet by storm after the former broke the big news of their marriage on social media. The duo tied the knot on July 26, 2020. They got married in a close-knit ceremony held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The lavish affair was attended by their close family members and a few friends and celebs from the Telugu film fraternity. Nithiin shared many pictures of his wedding ceremony and gave a glimpse of the event.

