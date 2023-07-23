Nithiin-led Nithiin 32 Gets Official Title, Intense First Look Out

Nithiin is currently busy with his upcoming film, tentatively titled Nithiin 32. It is touted to be an action entertainer and stars Sreeleela as the leading lady. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first look of the actor and also shared the official title.

3 things you need to know

Nithiin predominantly works in Telugu films.

Nithiin's upcoming film will release in December.

It is produced by Sreshth Movies.

First look at Nithiin

Director Vakkantham Vamsi shared the first-look poster of Nithiin's upcoming film on his Twitter handle. He also revealed the title is Extra: Ordinary Man. In the poster, the actor is sporting a rough look complete with long hair and a beard. In the other poster, he looks extremely relaxed and has a light beard.

(First look of Extra | Image: Vakkantham Vamsi/Twitter)

The movie is written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The makers are done with 60 per cent of the filming. The remaining is underway.

When will Extra: Ordinary Man will release?

Along with the look and title release, the makers have also revealed the release date. The Telugu action drama will release around Christmas - December 23. The film is being bankrolled by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy [Sreshth Movies] in collaboration with Aditya Movies & Entertainment. The music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj.

The director Vakkantham Vamsi has promised an "extraordinary cinematic adventure". Earlier he opened up about the film and said, “This is a character driven script, after Kick, I think this will be in that zone. It’s going to be a rollercoaster ride for the audience and surprises them.”

