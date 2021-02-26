Nithiin Opens Up About 'Check' Movie's Final 15 Minutes; Says They Are 'its Highlight'

Director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti is back with yet another prison drama movie, Check. The film received a theatrical release on February 26, 2021. Check movie's cast boasts of some of the most prominent actors from the industry like Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Rakul Preet Singh. In a recent media interaction, Nithiin revealed which was the most interesting part of the movie which reflects Yeleti's characteristic style.

Nithiin on Check movie's climax

According to a report by Thelatestbulletin.com, Nithiin revealed that the last 15 minutes are the movie's highlight. This section will reflect Yeleti's trademark style. The plot of Check revolves around a prisoner who is on death row. But he is an excellent chess player as well. It is produced by V. Anand Prasad through Bhavya Creations. This movie also marks the Telegu language debut of Priya.

One of the songs from the movie titled Ninnu Chudakunda has been a hit among the viewers. The song has been sung by Haricharan and ShakthiSree Gopalan. The music for the same is composed by Kalyani Malik and the lyrics are penned by Shree Mani. It has garnered over 7.5 million views on YouTube since it was released on February 17, 2021. It is a romantic track wherein Priya and Nithiin's characters are seen having a good time on a beach.

A sneak-peek into Nithiin's Twitter

Nithiin's Twitter is full of updates from his professional front. He shares updates of his movie's trailer and teasers as well. Recently, he thanked Jr NTR who has sent his best wishes for Check's release and also said that the movie looks 'super interesting'. Check out the tweet below:

Thankuu soo much @tarak9999 brother for ur lovely wishes!! Hope u enjoy the film 🤗🤗 https://t.co/7TgdX5GFgn — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 25, 2021

Nithiin's filmography

The actor made his Telugu debut with the 2002 movie Jayam. He then went on to star in Seetharamula Kalyanam, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Sri Anjaneyam and Heart Attack. He will next be seen in Rang De. It is a romantic film directed by Venky Atluri. For the movie, Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead. The music for the movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The flick was slated to release in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic pushed its date ahead to March 26, 2021. He is also going to star in the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurana starrer Andhadhun. The title of the film has not yet been announced.

