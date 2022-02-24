Nithiin Pens Note As 'Ishq' Clocks Decade, Credits Director And Co-star For Film's Journey

Fan-favourite actor Nithiin has been part of the film industry for 20 years and took to his Twitter account on Thursday to pen down a note about his 2012 film Ishq. The romantic drama clocked 10 years on February 24 and the actor took to the micro-blogging site to send his best to the director and his co-stars on the special day. The film was helmed by Vikram Kumar and fans can watch Ishq online via Voot.

Nithiin-starrer Ishq clocks 10 years

Nithiin, who was most recently seen in Maestro headed to his Twitter account on Thursday and shared the poster of Ishq as it clocked 10 years. He mentioned it was 'overwhelming' that the film was released a decade ago and credited his director and co-star for its success. The Telugu movie was released in 2012 and the actor extended his gratitude to his fans and followers as well for showering it with so much love. His tweet read, "It’s so overwhelming as I think that it’s been 10 years of this beautiful movie #Ishq. The credits go to my director @vikramkkumar @pcsreeram sir @anuprubens and my costar @nithyamenen and all the cast and crew. Thanking each and everyone for all the love towards the movie!"

It’s so overwhelming as I think that it’s been 10 years of this beautiful movie #Ishq. The credits go to my director @vikramkkumar @pcsreeram sir @anuprubens and my costar @nithyamenen and all the cast and crew. Thanking each and everyone for all the love towards the movie! 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/LK4wxsKQpc — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 24, 2022

Several fans and followers of the actor commented on his post and extended their wishes to him as Ishq clocked 10 years. A netizen mentioned they 'loved watching' the film and congratulated the entire cast. Others called it their 'favourite movie' and mentioned they never get bored watching the Telugu romantic flick. Some also mentioned they loved the film so much, they believed there was 'no replacement' for it.

Love watching this movie like anything. My entire will set all the works aside to watch the packed entertainment.

My congratulations to entire team and Nitin Garu and Nitya garu and Vikram garu, Anup garu — surendranath reddy (@surendranathcr) February 24, 2022

My favourite movie of yours #Ishq ❤ never get bored of watching this movie — Pavankumarnv2 (@Pavankumarnv21) February 24, 2022

More about Ishq

The poster Nithiin shared online featured the lead actors, Nithiin and Nithya Menen, who take on the role of Priya and Rahul respectively. The film is all about how fate brings the duo together. The two lead actors are seen on a flight to Hyderabad, which is later forced to land in Goa. They try to make the best out of the situation and end up forming a bond that changes their lives.

Image: Instagram/@actor_nithiin, Twitter/@rajuvijai