Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier Jive In The Promo Of 'Check' Song 'Ninnu Chudakunda'

The teaser of the song Ninnu Chudakundu from the movie Check is now been released. Within hours after its release, Nithiin's 'Ninnu Chudakunda' song promo has started trending on YouTube. The video features Priya Prakash Varrier along with Nithiin as they groove to the beats of the song.

The promo of Nithiin's 'Ninnu Chudakunda' from the movie Check released

On February 23, the makers released the music video of the song from Nithiin's upcoming film Check. The romantic song Ninnu Chudakundu is composed by Kalyani Malik and has Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier romancing each other. In the video, both Priya Prakash Varrier and Nithiin can be seen dancing to the catchy beats of the song at several locations like the beach, outside of a church, and riding a bike. Check out the promo of Priya Prakash Varrier's video song below:

The song within a few hours of its release has garnered over 500k views on YouTube and has more than 17k likes. Fans are loving the chemistry of Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. Several others also congratulated the actors and wished all the best for the movie's release. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Check features Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It is an upcoming action thriller which is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and produced by V. Anand Prasad. Nithiin plays the role of Aditya in the movie who is a chess player on death row. The film is slated to release on February 26, 2021.

About Nithiin Reddy

Nithiin made his acting debut with Jayam in 2002 which was a huge hit and got him a Filmfare Award For Best male Debut-South for his performance. The actor then appeared in several other popular films like Dil, Sri Anjaneyam, and Sye. He received fame and acclaim for his role in the movie Ishq which released in 2012. Some of his other successful films include Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Heart Attack and A Aa. His last film, Bheeshma was a huge commercial success at the box office.

Image Credits: @actor_nithiin Instagram

