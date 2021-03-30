Last Updated:

Nithiin Quiz And Trivia On The Occasion Of 'Rang De' Actor's Birthday

Nithiin quiz on the occasion of his birthday to let fans test their knowledge about the actor and to know more about him in general. Read further to know more.

Actor Nithiin has been one of the most popular actors in the south film industry over the years. The actor made his debut a while back and has since then delivered blockbuster films. Nithiin has faced a few setbacks in his long career but has always managed to deliver amazing films. His latest film, Rang De, released this month and has been garnering a favourable response from the audience. The movie released theatrically and as per reports, it has raked in good numbers at the box office. Fans of the actor currently await his next release, which a remake of a 2018 Bollywood film, Andhadhun. As the star celebrates his birthday today and many have taken to social media to wish him, here is a trivia quiz about the actor to test how well fans know the actor.

Trivia quiz on the occasion of 'Rang De' actor Nithiin's birthday 
 

1. What is Nithiin’s exact birthdate?

  •  March 30, 1984
  •  March 30, 1987
  •  March 30, 1982
  •  March 30, 1983

 

2. Whom is Nithiin engaged to?

  •  Shalini
  •  Ashi
  •  Priya
  •  Pooja

 

3. What is the name of the latest Telugu film that starred Nithiin in a pivotal role and was a commercial success?

  •  Raghav
  •  Theri
  •  Bheeshma
  •  Singham

 

4. Which famous Tollywood movie distributor is the father of Nithiin?

  •  Sudhakar Reddy
  •  Vemuri Gaggaiah
  •  B Narsing Rao
  •  K Viswanath

 

5. In which year did Nithiin start his career?

  •  2008
  •  1999
  •  2000
  •  2002

6. What is the name of the debut movie of Nithiin?

  •  Jeevan
  •  Bheeshma
  •  Jayam
  •  Super

 

7. Who was the first co-star of Nithiin?

  •  Sadha
  •  Anjali
  •  Rashi Khanna
  •  Samantha

 

8. For which campaign has Nithiin been signed as a brand ambassador?

  •  Club 4 You
  •  Help a child
  •  Green India
  •  Swachch Bharat Mission

 

9. For which movie did Nithiin get the Best Actor award?

  •  Deewana
  •  Dil
  •  Jayam
  •  Arjun Reddy

 

10. How many Filmfare awards have been won by Nithiin?

  •  1
  •  2
  •  3
  •  4

 

11. Which film of Nithiin is his highest grosser yet?

  •  AAA
  •  Bheeshma
  •  Ishq
  •  Dil

 

Answers: 

  • 30 March 1983
  • Shalini
  • Bheeshma
  • Sudhakar Reddy
  • 1999
  • Jayam
  • Sadha
  • Swachch Bharat Mission
  • Jayam
  • 1
  • AAA

 

Promo Image Source: Nithiin Instagram 

 

 

