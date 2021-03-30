Nithiin Quiz And Trivia On The Occasion Of 'Rang De' Actor's Birthday

Actor Nithiin has been one of the most popular actors in the south film industry over the years. The actor made his debut a while back and has since then delivered blockbuster films. Nithiin has faced a few setbacks in his long career but has always managed to deliver amazing films. His latest film, Rang De, released this month and has been garnering a favourable response from the audience. The movie released theatrically and as per reports, it has raked in good numbers at the box office. Fans of the actor currently await his next release, which a remake of a 2018 Bollywood film, Andhadhun. As the star celebrates his birthday today and many have taken to social media to wish him, here is a trivia quiz about the actor to test how well fans know the actor.

Trivia quiz on the occasion of 'Rang De' actor Nithiin's birthday



1. What is Nithiin’s exact birthdate?

March 30, 1984

March 30, 1987

March 30, 1982

March 30, 1983

2. Whom is Nithiin engaged to?

Shalini

Ashi

Priya

Pooja

3. What is the name of the latest Telugu film that starred Nithiin in a pivotal role and was a commercial success?

Raghav

Theri

Bheeshma

Singham

4. Which famous Tollywood movie distributor is the father of Nithiin?

Sudhakar Reddy

Vemuri Gaggaiah

B Narsing Rao

K Viswanath

5. In which year did Nithiin start his career?

2008

1999

2000

2002

6. What is the name of the debut movie of Nithiin?

Jeevan

Bheeshma

Jayam

Super

7. Who was the first co-star of Nithiin?

Sadha

Anjali

Rashi Khanna

Samantha

8. For which campaign has Nithiin been signed as a brand ambassador?

Club 4 You

Help a child

Green India

Swachch Bharat Mission

9. For which movie did Nithiin get the Best Actor award?

Deewana

Dil

Jayam

Arjun Reddy

10. How many Filmfare awards have been won by Nithiin?

1

2

3

4

11. Which film of Nithiin is his highest grosser yet?

AAA

Bheeshma

Ishq

Dil

Answers:

30 March 1983

Shalini

Bheeshma

Sudhakar Reddy

1999

Jayam

Sadha

Swachch Bharat Mission

Jayam

1

AAA

Promo Image Source: Nithiin Instagram