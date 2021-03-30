Nithiin Quiz And Trivia On The Occasion Of 'Rang De' Actor's Birthday

Quick links:
Actor Nithiin has been one of the most popular actors in the south film industry over the years. The actor made his debut a while back and has since then delivered blockbuster films. Nithiin has faced a few setbacks in his long career but has always managed to deliver amazing films. His latest film, Rang De, released this month and has been garnering a favourable response from the audience. The movie released theatrically and as per reports, it has raked in good numbers at the box office. Fans of the actor currently await his next release, which a remake of a 2018 Bollywood film, Andhadhun. As the star celebrates his birthday today and many have taken to social media to wish him, here is a trivia quiz about the actor to test how well fans know the actor.
Promo Image Source: Nithiin Instagram
