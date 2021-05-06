Nithiin Shares Adorable Childhood Picture With His Mother On Her Birthday, Take A Look

Actor Nithiin has had a busy year so far. Two of his films Check and Rang De released this year and while his film Check failed to impress the audience, his film Rang De managed to impress his fans. Actor Nithiin is quite an active member on social media. He recently took Instagram to share an adorable childhood with his mother on the occasion of her birthday. Check out the post below.

Nithiin's Instagram post with his mother

Nithiin shared a childhood sepia filtered picture on Instagram and wrote a cute note in the caption. Along with wishing her 'Happy Birthday', he wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom!🎂🎂 Today is just another reason to celebrate you. Thank you for your patience and understanding and for just being you 🤗🤗Love you the most ma❤️❤️"(sic). The picture Nithiin shared looked like a picture from one of his birthday. The actor was dressed in a white and brown ensemble while Nithiin's mother was dressed in a simple saree. As seen in the picture, Nithiin and his mother have the same eyes and one can also notice that the actor has not changed much, in terms of his looks.

Nithiin's Instagram followers too joined him in wishing his mother. Out of his 1.3M followers on Instagram, some left comments, wishing his mother. An Instagram user wrote, "Hi superhero im wish your mom happy birthday", while another wrote, "Suppr sir ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my favourite"(sic). Some of his social media followers left love and heart emojis under his post, while one of them left a cute comment for his childhood picture, "U r looking like a girl 😍😍"(sic).

On the work front, Nithiin is working on the film Maestro, which is a remake of the Hindi film Andadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu in the lead role. Initially, the film was supposed to release in June, but the film’s release was pushed ahead due to the second wade of Covid-19. The actor is also in talks with Krishna Chaitanya for his upcoming film Power Peta. Nithiin is also in talks with some other directors for his upcoming projects.

IMAGE: NITHIIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.