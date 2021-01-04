Nithiin Starrer 'Check' First Glimpse Will Leave You Intrigued About His Character | WATCH

Nithiin starrer film Check has created a buzz among the fans of the actor ever since the first look poster of the film had released. Recently, the first glimpse of the movie released and is trending on YouTube. The movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeti and the shooting of the film is still under progress.

Check first glimpse

The opening scene of the first glimpse video introduces Nithiin’s character in the film, Aditya. A voice in the video introduces him as a prisoner who is playing “chess exceptionally well”. It is revealed that he plays as well as Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan, who are some of the best chess players in the world.

In the next scene, it is revealed that Aditya’s character has been given a death sentence. The judge passes the verdict that he is among the “five convicts” who “should be hanged by the neck till death. Aditya is being told in the next scene that he is a “terrorist” and a “traitor” and that that is his identity.

As the video progresses, a montage of scenes from the movie is shown. A lawyer is seen claiming that Aditya is innocent and then he is seen playing chess and fighting with some of the inmates. The glimpse video ends with the team of the Check film wishing everyone a happy new year 2021.

The first glimpse of the film has managed to create a buzz about the film and has left a number of fans of the actor intrigued. From the background score to the shots added in the video, it manages to create enough suspense about the lead character. It leaves the question lingering, whether Aditya is falsely accused of being a terrorist and if so, will he be able to escape death sentence?

Fans react

A number of people appreciated the director of the film and stated in the comments that he is a great director. Many other fans stated in the comments that they cannot wait to see Nothiin’s upcoming film. Check out some of the fan comments on the YouTube video below.

Movie details

The cast of the film includes Nithiiin in the lead role. The actor will share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier as well. The movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. The release date of the film is not declared yet.

