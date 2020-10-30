Nithiin-starrer 'Rang De's' Italy Schedule Cancelled Due To Second Wave Of COVID?

South Indian actor Nithiin’s upcoming movie, Rang De seems to have hit a massive roadblock, as the next schedule of the film, which was to be shot in Italy, has now been cancelled. A report published in Tollywood.net claims that the makers of the film have come to this decision after the country witnessed a sudden spike in Coronavirus cases. Due to the second wave, many restrictions have been imposed, which might make it difficult to shoot a film.

Rang De stands incomplete

Reportedly, the Rang De team had plans to leave for Italy in the coming days, however, other alternatives are being considered now. Tollywood.net further claims the makers of Rang De are planning to continue the shooting in Dubai, however, no official statements have been passed yet. Reportedly, the schedule of the film was completed and now only a few scenes are remaining to be shot. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie stars actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

COVID-19 hits hard on the film industry

93rd Academy Awards were postponed to April 25, 2021, due to the COVID pandemic. Other award shows, including Britain’s BAFTA event, have also shifted their dates for 2021 to fall closer to the Oscars. The Academy, on Twitter, announced the nominations will be declared on March 15. Take a look:

It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.



Here's what else you need to know:



- The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

- Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

- @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

