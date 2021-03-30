Nithiin's 38th Birthday: Tollywood Celebs Extend Greetings, Wish Him Luck For Future

Nithiin, one of the prolific actors from the Telugu movie industry, recently turned a year older and received tons of wishes from his fans and celebrity peers on the occasion of his birthday. Many popular celebrities from Tollywood sent some sweet messages to the actor and wished him. Take a look at how Tollywood sent lovely wishes on Nithiin’s birthday.

Tollywood stars’ birthday wishes for Nithiin

While Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh have been gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film, she took to her Twitter handle to wish her co-actor in a cute way. In the post, she wrote that it was Nithiin’s birthday and wished him a blessed year ahead. She then cheered to more foolery and picking on each other and then added hug emoji in the end. She also added a photo in her post that gave a glimpse of her while she was dubbing for her movie with Nithiin and her visible on the screen.

Eesha Rebba, one of the popular actors from the Telugu film industry, also wished the actor on his birthday. Seen in movies namely Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Oyee and Awe, Eesha Rebba took to her Twitter handle and wished Nithiin many happy returns of the day. She also added a snazzy photo of Nithiin along with a cute birthday wish.

Vennela Kishore, one of the famous actors and directors of Tollywood, shared this post on Twitter in which he addressed the actor as “bhayyooo” and wished him a happy birthday. He also sent lots of love to Nithiin and added a couple of hugging emojis next to it.

Another famous Tollwood artist who wished Nithiin on his birthday is Srinivasa Reddy. He even added the poster of one of the upcoming Nithiin’s movies.

B A Raju is one of the prominent producers of the Telugu film industry who posted a series of blissful photos from Nithiin’s birthday bash and stated how he was a youth star who celebrated his birthday with his friends and family. He added photos in which the actor can be seen cutting the cake while his friends and family can be seen around him and having a blast.

Filmmaker and screenwriter Bobby also took to his Twitter handle and sent warm wishes to the actor on his birthday and as the actor is awaiting the release of his new film, he even wished him all the best for it.

Gopi Mohan, one of the prolific writers from Tollywood, also added a birthday note for Nithiin and even congratulated the actor on the success of his recently released film. He further wished him good luck for his upcoming movie and added flower bouquet symbols in the end.

Image Source- Nithiin's Instagram