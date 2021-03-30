Nithiin's First Look Revealed In Andhadhun's Telugu Remake; Movie Titled As 'Maestro'

Telugu actor Nithiin is currently shooting for Merlapaka Gandhi's directorial venture which is a remake of the superhit and National award-winning movie Andhadhun. Today is Nithiin's birthday and to celebrate this occasion, the makers of the movie revealed the title and the first look poster of the in the movie. The Andhadhun Telugu remake's name is revealed to be called Maestro.

Maestro first look unveiled

In the first look poster of Maestro, Nithiin is seen walking on a piano, with stick and glasses completing his blind man look. His outfit comprises of a grey blazer with a black T- underneath paired with ripped and white . There are splashes of blood on the piano. Movie critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter space to reveal the brand new poster of Maestro. out the first look of Nithiin in Maestro right below:

Andhadhun Telugu remake

While the original Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in the lead, its Telugu remake Maestro features Nithiin reprising the of Ayushmann with Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh playing the role of Tabu and Radhika Apte respectively. The poster of Maestro is also a little similar to one of Andhadhun's poster which shows Ayushmann in a similar look denoting that the makers of the film have tried to keep the film of both the movies similar.

Andhadhun was a dark comedy film that revolved around the premise of a pianist who acts to be blind and unknowingly gets involved in a murder case of a former actor. However, his blindness turns into his saving grace and the entire movie is about whether Ayushmann is a witness to the crime or not. Maestro is slated to release on June 11, 2021. The movie is bankrolled by Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy under his banner Sreshth Movies.

Nithiin's movies and upcoming projects

Maestro is going to be the 30th film of the actors' career. On the work front, Nithiin has already had two releases in the year 2021. His movie Rang De is a romantic family that is currently running in theatres and is garnering positive responses from the audience. Prior to that, he was seen in an action thriller which released on February 26.

