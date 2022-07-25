Popular actor Nithya Menen has been the talk of the town ever since rumours about her reportedly tying the knot with a fellow actor began to do the rounds. The actor has now taken to her social media account to set the record straight as she assured fans that the reports about her wedding are a 'big made-up story'. She also revealed that 'there is no one in the picture' and gave an update about her health as well.

Nithya Menen wedding rumours

Nithya Menen took to her Instagram account on July 25 and shared a video of her addressing the several reports about her wedding. She set the record straight and clarified that she has 'no plans' of getting married and that the rumours are being spread by 'someone who's just bored'. She also slammed reports that claimed the news of her wedding to be true without conducting a background check or confirming the information. She said-

"I just thought I'll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It's just a big happy made-up story. There's nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that's not happening. This is a classic case of someone who's just bored and wants to write one article, so made it up, which was picked up by everyone in the media without doing any background checks and confirming if the news is true. I have absolutely zero plans for it. I no longer need to get calls to arrange events for my wedding. Because it's not happening."

In addition to this, the Modern Love Hyderabad actor also mentioned that she would be taking a break from acting, as she needs 'time to recuperate'. She stated that she cannot work 'continuously or mechanically' and expressed her trouble as she mentioned that she had worked every single day since the lockdown was lifted. Nithya also gave a health update as she mentioned her ankle was now better and was able to walk around freely. She was over the moon that her 'vacation has started' and fans showered her with love as they thanked her for addressing the rumours.