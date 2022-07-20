Nithya Menen Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours, Assures Fans There Is 'no Truth' To It

Popular actor Nithya Menen was recently in the news after rumours about her reportedly getting married to a fellow actor began to do the rounds. The actor has now broken her silence about the matter as she addressed the rumours while in a conversation with Manorama.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited Malayalam project 19(1)(a).

Nithya Menen wedding rumours

The Modern Love Hyderabad actor has recently been the talk of the town as rumours about her tying the knot with an actor have surfaced online. She has now rubbished these rumours as she spoke to Manorama and dismissed the rumours about her rumoured wedding. She assured her fans that there was 'no truth' to the claims and that the news about her wedding was 'untrue'. Nithya mentioned it was 'untrue news' that was being spread about her marriage and wished that the media would verify the news before spreading it. Loosely translated to English, she told the publication-

"There is no truth to the news that is circulating about me now. It is untrue news being spread. I wish the media would have checked the information before spreading it."

Nithya Menen in 19(1)(a)

Nithya Menen is currently gearing up for the release of 19(1)(a), which fans can't wait to watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will be seen taking on a pivotal role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and the recently released teaser gave fans a glimpse into the project.

The film gets its name from the article pertaining to Freedom of Speech and Expression in the Indian Constitution, which is the focus of the film. Apart from the leading duo, the film will also star Indrajith Sukumaran, and Indrans and will get a direct-to-digital release. The 19(1)(a) teaser sees Vijay and Nithya having a deep discussion about the art of writing and how the writer's personal experiences can impact their work. Nithya's character seems to be a writer in the film, and fans can't wait to see her in an all-new avatar.

Image: Instagram/@nithyamenen