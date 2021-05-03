Nithya Menen Recalls 'Bombay Before Lockdowns' With Throwback Photo Of City's Busy Roads

With the surge in Coronavirus cases across the country amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Maharashtra is currently under lockdown to help prevent the further spread of the novel virus. While the entire state will remain under lockdown till May 15 until further notice by the state government, polyglot actor Nithya Menen recently reminisced the pre-lockdown days on Instagram. On Sunday, the Mission Mangal star took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of "Bombay before lockdowns".

Amid Mumbai lockdown, Nithya Menen reminisces good old pre-lockdown days

While the entire nation is currently struggling to battle with COVID-19, Maharashtra is one of the adversely affected states among many others. Thus, imposing the Maharashtra lockdown 2021 became important for the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, actor Nithya Menen took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the pre-lockdown days in Mumbai ahead of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Yesterday, i.e. May 2, 2021, the Mersal star took to her Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of the busy roads of Mumbai. In the picture shared by her, Nithya flaunted the night view of the city's Bandra–Worli Sea Link from her room. Along with posting the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Bombay. Before lockdowns."

Check out Nithya Menen's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen's photos from her latest photoshoot went on to make headlines as the actor shelled out major wedding gown goals for fans in an ethereal white gown. She recently turned muse for designers Anu & Reshma's "Mystical Romance" collection for Label'M. A week ago, she shared a streak of photos of herself posing in a custom-made embellished white gown by Label'M. In the pictures, Nithya looked nothing less than ravishing as she donned several ensembles from the collection.

In addition to the photos, she also shared an aww-dorable video clip from the campaign with a toddler in her statement Label'M gown that not only left netizens but also some of his celebrity pals gushing. While director KM Chaitanya found the video "So Beautiful!", Nithya's Tollywood contemporary Raashii Khanna took to the comment section of the former's post and gushed, "So cute!!". Take a look:

