Nithya Menen's 5 Magnificent Monochrome Pictures That Her Fans Should Not Miss

Indian actor Nithya Menen is known for her works in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language cinema. The actor who made her debut in 2008 with the film Akasha Gopuram has since then worked in several films. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The actor recently appeared in a web series Breathe: Into The Shadows co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Due to her stellar acting skills, she has won millions of hearts. The actor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. On Nithya Menen's birthday, here are the Mersal actor's monochrome photos that her fans should not miss.

Nithya Menen's photos from the shoot 'SelfLove'

Nithya Menen shared a picture on June 19, 2019, from a photoshoot 'SelfLove'. The actor posed in a denim shirt and a hair bun. The photographer Beej Lakhani captured the photo while Nithya was styled by Eka Lakhani and Sonakshi Vip. In the caption, the Mission Mangal actor wrote 'Look within you and you'll see Everything is perfect as it is. Watch this space for the entire series on #SelfLove'.

Nithya shared a throwback photo from the shoot on January 14, 2020. In the caption, Nithya Menen wrote 'Throwback from the shoot of our #SelfLove series' and mentioned her photographer, stylist, and hair and makeup artists. She gave a side pose for this picture.

Nithya in an ethnic ensemble

Nithya Menen picked up a beautiful saree for the promotions and trailer launch of her Bollywood debut film Mission Mangal. The actor posed for the photographer Bibi Zeeba Maraie. She wore the saree by Raw Mango while her necklace was from Sangeeta Boochra. Nithya wrote 'At promotions and trailer launch today! #MissionMangal' in the caption.

Nithya Menen in polka dots and curls

Nithya Menen posted a monochrome picture on June 16, 2020, on her Instagram handle. She wore a polka dot shirt on a pleated skirt. The actor was styled by Eka Lakhani and Sonakshi Vip, while she posed for Beej Lakhani.

Nithya Menen accepts a challenge

On July 27, 2020, Nithya Menen accepted a challenge by Eka Lakhani for uploading a monochrome picture. The actor wrote 'Accepted ðŸ™ƒ @ekalakhani Without women this world would be like a flower without fragrance.. ðŸ¤' in the caption. Here is her picture.

