Nithya Menen's Malayalam Songs: 5 Best Songs Sung By The Actress That You Can Listen To

Nithya Menen is a woman of many talents who has left her mark in the acting as well as the singing industry. Primarily known for her roles in South Indian films, she has received several accolades such as the Filmfare Award South, Nandi Awards etc. for her illustrious work. She is also a noted singer who has lent her voice to many songs across various regional languages. On that note, take a look at a few of Nithya Menen's songs in Malayalam.

Va Va Vo

Va Va Vo from the film Mohanlal has been sung by Nithya Menen alongside Suchith Suresan. This beautiful song has been penned by Manu Manjith and composed by Tony Joseph. It features Manju Warrier & Indrajith Sukumaran in the video which depicts their characters' journey throughout pregnancy. This song was released in the year 2018 and Menen received a lot of appreciation for it.

Doore Doore Neengi Maayum

This song sung by Nithya Menen is from the film Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla. It was released in the year 2019 and is considered to be one of Nithya's most popular songs of all time. The song is truly melodious and her fans love it a lot. Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla is about a man who decides to write a book about his 'strange' flatmates. Chaos ensues when these characters develop a personality of their own.

Oru Vaakkin Mounam

Oru Vaakkin Mounam is lyrical song from the film Praana. It is one of Nithya Menen's movies in which she has lent her voice for a song. Praana is reportedly the first movie ever to be made with 'live surround sync format'. This film has been made in various languages such as Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi etc. and features only one character in the entire film played by Nithya Menen.

Payasam Ithu Payasam

Payasam Ithu Payasam is from Malayalam film Poppins. It is sung by Nithya Menen and directed by V K Prakash. The beautiful lyrics of this song have been penned by Rafeeque Ahammad and the music has been composed by Ratheesh Vega. It features an ensemble cast that includes Jayasurya, Indrajith, Meghana Raj, Siddique, Shankar Ramakrishnan & Ann Agustine among others.

Thoovennila (unplugged)

The unplugged version of this popular song has been sung by Nithya Menen. It is from the film Mohanlal and is one of the most loved songs of the actress. In fact, she has sung two songs from this film - Thoovennila and Va Va Vo which were both hit songs of the star. Other than solo songs, Menen has also lent her voice to many duet songs alongside other prominent singers of the industry.