Nithya Menen's Tamil Movies All Ardent Fans Must Watch; From 'Ok Kanmani' To '24'

After making her acting debut as a child artist in an English film, Nithya Menen started her acting career by playing a supporting role in the Kannada film. She made her debut in leading roles in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil movies. She made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar which was released in 2019. Nithya Menen's Tamil movies are the ones you wouldn't want to miss.

Nithya Menen's most popular Tamil movies

OK Kanmani

OK Kanmani is one of the timeless classics of Tamil cinema. It is a romantic flick that showed the life of a modern-day couple starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, who don’t believe in the concept of marriage. They fall in love with each other and start living-in. When they find each other hopelessly falling in love with each other, they struggle to take their relationship to the next level. Nithya is shown as an independent woman, who is a civil engineer. Ok Kanmani has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

Kanchana

Kanchana is one of the popular movies of Kollywood, which recently found its way into Bollywood. In the second instalment of Kanchana, Nithya Menen is playing one of the lead roles. She played the role of a physically challenged person, who had trust issues with people. The thriller shows that has Nithya is losing her life after finally finding her true love. Her spirit would seek revenge after she would be murdered by a thug.

Mersal

Nithya played a wife’s role, who would lose her life-giving birth after being murdered by greedy doctors. She fell in love with a man from a different cultural background and took it up to her parents proudly without any fear. She was shown as an educated woman, having a huge ambition along with her husband. This movie has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Psycho

In this movie, Nithya played the role of a ruthless investigative officer. She helped to track down a serial killer. She was shown as a woman who was completely paralyzed after an accident during an investigation. Being in a critical medical condition, she put in all her efforts to track down the killer and rescue the hero’s girlfriend. Psycho is rated 6.3 on IMDb.

24

The film 24 had Samantha and Nithya Menen as the female leads. The film was about time travel. The movie is an Indian Tamil-language science fiction action film. This movie is rated 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

