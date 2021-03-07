Nithya Menen’s 'Praana' Is A One-actor Movie Was Made In Multiple Languages

Nithya Menen stunned her audience with her performance in the film Praana. The entire movie was based on just one character and developed its plot by the choices the character made. The film was quite unique in itself and thus the makers had to face several challenges while making the film. For instance, the movie was being made in four languages, due to which actor Nithya Menen had to deliver scenes with the same intensity in four different languages. Due to Praana being a one-character film, all the pressure in terms of acting was carried by Nithya Menen. Upon the film's release, it was much appreciated by the critics as well as fans who loved her performance in the movie.

Nithya Menen in Praana was a single actor film

In a throwback interview, during the initial pre-release days of the film, the director of Praana had spoken to The Indian Express and had expressed his thoughts while making such a film. The director had clearly said that Nithya Menen was a talented actor and as she had worked in four different cinema spaces, she was well versed with the languages. Hence it became a bit easier for them to take shots in different languages as they went by with the production of the project. The director was all praise as Nithya Menen managed to single-handedly carry the whole film, being the only character in the movie. The makers of the film had even complimented Nithya saying that there was never a second take with the actor as she delivered each scene with pure conviction.

Prasanth Varma directed the film and had spoken highly of Nithya Menen, mentioning that the actor had taken her game to the next level by performing in Praana. The director had further added that it would be tough for any actor to hold the audience's attention throughout the film. The movie only focused on one character and thus it required a different skill to hold the audience's attention throughout the run of the entire movie. The director had called it a big risk, however, the makers seemed to believe in Nithiya and her performance. The film also used specialized sync sound techniques to better enhance the film for the audience watching it, according to the news portal mentioned above.

