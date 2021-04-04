Nithya Menon's 'Kolaambi' To 'Gamanam': List Of Movies To Release In 2021

Actor Nithya Menon is popularly known for her Telugu films like Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju and Tamil film Mersal. She was recently seen in a Telugu rom-com titled Ninnila Ninnila. Here's a list of Nithya Menon's upcoming movies which will release in 2021.

Nithya Menon's upcoming movies

19(1)(a)

19(1)(a) is a Malayalam film starring Vijay Sethupati and Nithya Menon in the lead roles. The film will be directed by debutant Indhu VS. The film will also feature actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and the music is composed by Govind Vasantha. The film marks Vijay Sethupati's second Malayalam film after Marconi Mathai. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan released the first poster of the film on their Facebook handles.

Gamanam

Gamanam is a Telugu-language anthology film that stars Shriya Saran, Siva Kandukur and Priyanka Jawalkar along with Suhas, Nithya Menen, Charuhasan, Bithiri Sathi, and Ravi Prakash in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by debutant Sujana Rao. It will be produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad. The shoot of the film was completed in September 2020. It was shot in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Nithya will portray the role of Shailaputri Devi. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Kolaambi

Kolaambi is a Malayalam drama film directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar. It stars Nithya Menen, Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese and Dileesh Pothan. The film was completed in 2019 and was sent to several film festivals. It never had a theatrical release and will be released in 2021. The film is produced by Roopesh Omana under the production house Nirmalyam Cinema. The music of Kolaambi is composed by Ramesh Narayan. The film was chosen at the 50th International Film Festival of India, Goa, in 2019. Nithya will be seen playing the role of Arundhathi in Kolaambi.

Nithya Menon's movies

Nithya made her screen debut with The Monkey Who Knew Too Much as a child actor. She made her Kannada debut with Seven O'Clock and her Malayalam debut with Akasha Gopuram. The actor made her Tamil debut with Nootrenbadhu

180 and her Telugu debut with Ala Modalaindi. She was seen in Mission Mangal, making her Bollywood debut. Nithya Menon's movies like OK Kanmani, Akasha Gopuram, Ishq, Ustad Hotel and many more garnered her an immense fan following.

