Niti Taylor's Shoutout To Herself As She Is "LIT"; Fans Praise Her For Preaching Self Love

Television actress Niti Taylor's Instagram recently featured pictures of the actress as she gave a shoutout to herself. The actress expressed that she was giving herself a shoutout because she was "LIT". Take a look at Niti Taylor's Instagram post here.

Niti Taylor says "I'm LIT"

In the photo, Niti was seen smiling widely and was having fun as she posed for the camera. The actress was seen wearing a light lavender coloured sweatshirt and tied her hair into braids. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress finished off her look with a huge pair of black sunglasses. Niti wrote "Shoutout to myself cause I’m LIT" as she shared her photos.

Friends and fans react to Niti Taylor's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Niti Taylor's recent post and filled the comment section. Fellow television actresses Sareeka Dhillon and Chandni Bhagwanani left their comments on Niti's post. One fan left a comment and wrote that they had learned the importance of self-love from the actress. Another fan left a comment and praised Niti for not only preaching but also practising self-love. The majority of fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Niti Taylor's wedding tales

Niti Taylor and long-time boyfriend Parikshit Bawa tied the knot on 13th August 2020. The actress shared a video from her wedding ceremonies and gave fans and followers a sneak into her wedding ceremony. The video was a compilation of various other clips from the ceremony. While sharing the video with her fans, Niti wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding. I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband". Making my own happiness in 2020!!

Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021."

On the work front, Niti is best known for her role in the teen drama series Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. The show also featured Parth Samthaan in the lead role opposite Niti. The actress has her own Youtube channel where she posts videos about various lifestyle hacks.

Source: Niti Taylor's Instagram

