Nivedita Joshi Pens Heartfelt Note For Husband Ashok Saraf On His Bday, Calls Him 'Guru'

Prolific Marathi film and television actor, Ashok Saraf rings in his 74th birthday today, i.e. June 4, 2021. While social media has been flooded with sweet wishes by netizens on Ashok Saraf's birthday since this morning, his beloved wife Nivedita Joshi also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to make the eleven-times Maharashtra State Film Award-winning actor's special day even more special for him. In her lovely birthday wish for her darling husband, Nivedita expressed she must've done something good in her "past life" to be blessed with Ashok as her husband.

Nivedita Joshi calls husband Ashok Saraf her "strength", "rock", "guru" & more

Earlier today, Nivedita Joshi shared an adorable photo with her husband Ashok Saraf on Instagram to wish him a "Happy Birthday". In the photograph posted by her, the celebrity couple flashed their beaming smiles at the camera sporting ethnic wear. While the Karan Arjun star donned a baby pink Chikankari kurta, the Aggabai Sasubai actor rocked a dark-blue silk saree with hints of gold. In the caption of her birthday post for Ashok, his wife of over three decades describe him as a "super-fine actor" as well as a "super-fine human being".

Nivedita wrote, "Happy birthday dear Ashok". She continued, "I must have done something good in my past life that's why I am blessed to have you as my husband you are my strength my rock my Guru my best friend my parent my everything". The 55-year-old added, "You are a super-fine actor and a super fine human being".

Take a look at Nivedita Joshi Saraf's Instagram post below:

Soon after the Deool Band actor's birthday wish for her husband surfaced on Instagram, ardent fans of the man and wife flocked to the comment section of Nivedita's IG post to wish the veteran actor on his 74th birthday. In their birthday wish, one user wrote, "A very happy birthday, Ashok. Comic timing madhe tumhi absolutely genius, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Maza Pati Karodpati, Dhum Dhadaka, Shezari Shezari, I still enjoy even though I've watched it 100 times. Amazing, just brilliant. A very happy birthday again. Stay healthy, be safe". Another commented, "Happy Birthday to the brightest star! Good wishes and regards you too, Nivedita Tai".

Check out some more comments here:

