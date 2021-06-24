Nivetha Pethuraj Finds Cockroach In Her Food, Demands Strict Action Against Restaurant

Nivetha Pethuraj was absolutely unhappy with her recent food delivery by a popular food delivery app and took to Instagram to reveal a shocking incident. She ordered food from Swiggy and was astounded to find a cockroach in her meal that she ordered from a restaurant in Chennai. The actor took to her social media handles, to voice her thoughts on the matter, and even shared photos that stand as proof of her grievance. She requested her followers to report the restaurant that she ordered from so that a substantial fine is imposed on it or a hygiene inspection is put in place. Continue reading to see everything that Nivetha Pethuraj's Instagram stories revealed about the entire incident.

Nivetha Pethuraj shares her disappointing experience with popular food delivery app

On June 23, Nivetha Pethuraj shared on her Instagram, a disappointing situation that she found herself in while availing the services of the food-delivery application, Swiggy. “I have no idea what standards @swiggyindia and the restaurants now a days are maintaining,” she wrote, before adding, “I found cockroach twice lately in my food. I’m gonna attach pic in the next slide.” She spoke about the importance of restaurants undergoing regular inspections. “For now I request for you all to kindly report this restaurant so a hefty fine or cleanliness check is done,” wrote the actor before mentioning the restaurant’s name.

Photos show cockroach in her food

In her next story, the actor issued a warning for her followers that read “sensitive people please don’t see next slide it’s gross”. What followed was a photograph of a cockroach amid her food, with a bunch of more emojis. Nivetha Pethuraj then shared a screenshot of the restaurant. “It’s this restaurant,” she remarked.

The actor questions the restaurant's recklessness

The Tik Tik Tik actor further revealed how she was receiving various messages from others who ordered from the same eatery and faced a similar issue. “And from the messages I’m receiving this is apparently not the first time the restaurant added cockroach to their food,” read her statement. She questioned, “How can the restaurant be so reckless?” Additionally, she asked for it to be removed by Swiggy from their app.

Nivetha shares more screenshots

Nivetha, who was a part of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo cast, also shared a number of screenshots of people’s messages, explaining their personal experience with the restaurant, while adding that there were many more like those. In her latest Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of Swiggy’s response to her tweet about the incident. Nivetha wrote that she received a call from their team and was promised serious action within 48 hours.

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.