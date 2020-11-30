Nivetha Pethuraj Recently Met Her Biggest Fan Who Got Her Name Tattooed

Nivetha Pethuraj recently met her possibly biggest fan ever. Actors are used to their fans being extremely sweet to them. Most fans make fan arts or send them flowers and chocolates or some message or tag them on social media. But there are some fans who go the extra mile and do crazy things for their favourite celebrities. Actor Nivetha recently met a fan who tattooed her name on his forearm. Read more details of this incident here.

Nivetha Pethuraj's crazy fan encounter

Nivetha Pethuraj's career took off in the Telegu film industry with the film Mental Madhilo. She starred opposite Sri Vishnu in this romantic drama. She even acted in various Tamil movies as well gained quite a lot of popularity in no time. Pretty much all of Nivetha Pethuraj's movies did well at the box office and her career and fan-following skyrocketed. According to the news minute Nivetha is currently shooting in Puducherry where she met her fan. The actor was on the sets of her film when the fan who had her name tattooed in Tamil on his forearm went there to meet her. She met with him and obliged him with a picture as well. This picture surfaced on social media and became viral instantly. See the post here.

According to the News Minute sources, Nivetha is currently shooting for the Tamil film Pon Manickavel. She will be seen opposite Prabhu Deva in this movie. Pon Manickavel will mark the 50th film of the actor Prabhu Deva. The movie is being directed by AC Mugilan Chellappan. As for Nivetha Pethuraj's movies, there are many projects that are under progress and will soon be seen on the big screen in both Tamil and Telugu industries. Red is her upcoming Telugu film which is going to be the remake of the Tamil film Thadam. Thadam is an action crime thriller which was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The Telugu version of the film will be directed by Thirumala Kishore. According to IMDb the film is completed and will hit the theatres in 2021.

