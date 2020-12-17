Nivetha Pethuraj Shares A Gym Selfie In All-black Activewear; Leaves Fans Stunned

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj recently took to social media to share a mirror selfie taken amidst her workout routine. In the picture posted, she is seen posing for the camera while donning a complete-black outfit in a well-lit gym. Through the caption for the post, the actor has indicated that this is a casual selfie which describes her hump day mood. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the photograph.

Nivetha Pethuraj’s gym click

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj recently took to social media to share a fun picture of herself from a fancy gym as she aims at finishing her workout schedule. In the picture, the actor is seen clicking a mirror selfie while looking at the phone screen with a straight face. She is seen with her hands tucked into her jacket pockets while she shows off her well-maintained body, setting major fitness goals.

In this gym selfie, Nivetha Pethuraj is seen opting for a complete-black outfit which stands in contrast with the gym background. The actor has opted for a simple black T-shirt which has been styled with a pair of well-fitted leggings. She has also added a black hooded jacket. Nivetha Pethuraj has also decided to add a contrasting light pink cap which adds vibrancy to the activewear attire. The pair of headphones around her ears completes the look. In footwear, Nivetha has kept it simple with a pair of light blue shoes that have a hint of white and fluorescent green.

In the caption for the post, Nivetha Pethuraj has indicated that the picture was clicked casually amidst her workout session. She has written that the picture is on her feed, just for fun as she looks cool and ready here. She has also added a shaka emoticon at the end, which simply means hello or aloha. Have a look at the picture on Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of her attire and style. A few people have complimented her look through heartfelt messages while others have used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

