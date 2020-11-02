Nivetha Thomas Shares Adorable Birthday Post, Shares 'plan For 25 Years On Earth'

Darbar star Nivetha Thomas has turned a year older today, on November 2, 2020. Several celebrities, friends, fans and loved ones of the actor have gone all out to send in their heartfelt birthday wishes. The actress also took to her social media handle to pen down a sweet message on her birthday. Nivetha Thomas shared an adorable picture with her family and penned a note marking her 25th birthday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Nivetha Thomas shared a family picture that features the actor along with her parents and her brother. In the picture, they can be seen all smiles in front of the camera. In the picture, she sports a light grey polo t-shirt and completed the look with a high ponytail and simple makeup. Her mother can be seen wearing an orange salwar suit while her father wore a simple t-shirt.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet note ringing in her 25th birthday. She wrote, “Goals, perseverance, discipline, prayer, happiness, gratitude, service, love and kindness. Plan for my 25th year on earth”. Nivetha then added, “This year will see the start & progress of new things & I feel happy to share them with you one day at a time”.

Goals, perseverance, discipline, prayer, happiness, gratitude, service, love and kindness. Plan for my 25th year on earth.

This year will see the start & progress of new things & I feel happy to share them with you one day at a time.

Keep me in your prayers.

Love,

Nivetha

♥️ pic.twitter.com/DcBpgBzmgL — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) November 2, 2020

As soon as Nivetha Thomas shared the post on her feed, fans and users went all out to send in birthday wishes and notes for the birthday girl. The post shared by the actor went on to receive heaps of praise and likes from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor’s post, while most went on to wish her a ‘happy birthday’. Some of the users also commented with several happy emojis.

Happy birthday 🥳 — Avinash Roy (@i_avinashroy) November 2, 2020

beautiful 🤞🥰😍😻☺️😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — 🖤Harish💙 crazy dreamer 🗨️ (@harish_pkp) November 2, 2020

We always love you and support you ❣️❣️ — రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ ✊ (@kalidindi_145) November 2, 2020

Apart from this post, the actor also went on to share a monochrome picture of her giving an intense look. In the post, the actor is seen giving a natural look as she opted for a bun hairdo and no makeup. Take a look at the Nivetha Thomas birthday picture below.

