Nivetha Thomas Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Urges Fans To 'stay Safe And Wear A Mask'

Ninnu Kori actress Nivetha Thomas took to her social media to share the unfortunate news of being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The second wave of the virus is considered to be more contagious than before according to medical experts and the film industry seemed to have been affected greatly with big actors being tested positive for the virus such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and more. Check out Nivetha Thomas' Instagram and Twitter posts here.

Nivetha Thomas Covid-19 positive

The 25-year-old actress took to her social media to share with her fans that she has been tested positive for the virus. She informed her fans that she has isolated herself as a precautionary measure by the experts. She also assured them that she been adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols and is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

She thanked everyone in the post who supported her during these times. She thanked her medical team for providing her with the best care. Nivetha urged her fans to stay safe and wear a mask. She ended her personal note writing 'Love, Nivetha'.

Pic Credit: Nivetha Thomas IG

Netizens' reaction to Nivetha Thomas' Twitter post

Fans of the young actress poured in love and support for the actress on social media. Many fans wished for a speedy recovery for Nivetha Thomas while many asked her to take extra care of herself. Some fans worried if she could attend the pre-release event of her upcoming movie as one fan wrote to not worry about the movie as it will be a great success and asked her to put her health first.

I Wish Very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very Speed Recovery @i_nivethathomas ðŸ˜ðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/3vlQTiBnEO — SweetY Sai (@Sweety_Sai_5335) April 4, 2021

Wish u a speedy recovery ðŸ˜” — Bhanu (@bhanuchanna) April 3, 2021

Be careful and take care akka. Don't worry about #VakeelSaab because we are gonna make it a super duper blockbuster and I think we will miss you at the Pre-release event. Forget everything about that because health is prior.



Wish you a speedy recovery akka#VakeelSaabOnApril9th — Nikhil B (@nikhil_positive) April 3, 2021

Nivetha Thomas' upcoming movie

The young actress is all set to grace the big screen with the highly anticipated movie Vakeel Saab. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie will be starring Pawan Kalyan. The Vakeel Saab's cast includes talented actors in important roles such as Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. Nivetha Thomas' upcoming movie is one of the most much-talked-about movies of the year with its soundtracks making waves on social media and it is all set to be released on the 9th of April. The actress shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram.

Promo Pic Credit: Nivetha Thomas IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.