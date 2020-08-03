Nivin Pauly Bags The Award For Best Actor At 2020's NYIFF For His Performance In 'Moothon'

The Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly bagged the Best Actor award at the 2020 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for his exemplary performance in Geetu Mohandas’s action-thriller, Moothon. Along with Nivin Pauly, Sanjana Dipu also won the Best Child Actor award for her role in the film while Moothon also received an award under the category of Best Film. In 2014, Geetu's Liar's Dice had also won the award for Best Film at NYIFF.

Geetu Mohandas's Moothon won three awards at NYIFF 2020

Directed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Moothon's plot revolves around the life of a precocious young boy, whose life turns topsy-turvy after he decides to embark on a journey to find his long-lost elder brother. The screenplay of the film has been co-written by the Choked director Anurag Kashyap along with Mohandas. Kashyap aided in penning the Hindi dialogues of the action-thriller. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mattew, Shashank Arora, Omkaar and Harish Khanna in pivotal roles.

In 2019, the film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and was also lauded at the film festival. Moothon has been jointly produced by Kashyap along with S. Vinod Kumar, Alan McAlex and Ajay G. Rai. At the virtual award ceremony of this year's New York Indian Film Festival, the critically acclaimed film bagged three awards including Best Actor for Nivin, Best Child Actor for Sanjana as well as the Best Film Award.

Meanwhile, the Like A Midnight Dream actor Garggi Ananthan won the award for Best Actor (Female) for her exceptional performance in Run Kalyani. The Geetha J directorial is a Malayalam film which focuses on the life of protagonist Kalyani, a young woman who works as a cook and simultaneously takes care of her ailing aunt.

Furthermore, Achal Mishra won the award for Best Director for his feature film Gamak Ghar, which had premiered at the 21st MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019. Tailing Pond, a 2019 documentary helmed by Saurav Vishnu received the award for Best Documentary at the film festival.

The New York International Film Festival ran virtually from July 24 to August 2 and screened some feature and non-feature projects in various Indian languages. Films in languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Haryanvi, Ladakhi, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Nepali were premiered at the film festival. The festival is usually held around April-May every year in Manhattan, however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

