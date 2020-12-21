Nivin Pauly's Makeup Man Shabu Pulpally Passes Away At 37, Dulquer Offers Condolence

Shabu Pulpally who worked as the personal makeup artist of actor Nivin Pauly has passed away in an accident. The tragic accident happened when he was assisting in putting up a Christmas tree. The accident took place on Sunday evening, actor Dulquer Salmaan who worked with Shabu Pulpally in Bangalore days offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Also Read | Revisiting Nivin Pauly's Best Works As He Completes A Decade In Malayalam Film Industry

Nivin Pauly's makeup man Shabu Pulpally passes away at 37

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan & Co-stars Had To Be Part Of A Grooming Camp Before THIS Film, Read Trivia

The man was assisting the locals of his area in setting up a Christmas star. He climbed up on a tree to set the star in place when a branch from the tree broke down. This led to his fall from the tree causing internal bleeding. Shabu Pulpally was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, the makeup man succumbed to the injuries. The portal claimed that the funeral of Shabu Pulpally will be held on Monday afternoon.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan's Role In 'Second Show' Was Offered To Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Shabu Pulpally who worked for Nivin Pauly in a number of films as his personal makeup man was well-known in the south industry. He worked with the actor for close to 8 years and was associated with Nivin Pauly for a number of films including Puthiya Theerangal. The last film Nivin worked with Shabu Pulpally was his upcoming movie, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham.

Actor Dulquer Salman expressed his condolences in a long and heartfelt note. In his post, Dulquer wrote that he will always cherish the memories he had of working with Shabu. The actor recalled the times he was assisted by the latter for two films. Dulquer wrote that he cherishes the memories he had with the makeup man for the films Bangalore Days and Vikramadithyan. He said that he prays his family gets through these tough times. He then offered his prayers and support to Rinna, wife of the late Shabu Pulpally.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi Was Rumoured To Play The Female Lead In Nivin Pauly's 'Action Hero Biju'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.