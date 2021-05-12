Last Updated:

Nizhal Opens To Mixed Reviews On OTT; Netizens Call It A 'decent Thriller'

Nizhal premiered on OTT on Simply South and Amazon Prime Video on May 11, 2021. Read its Twitter review and everything you need to know about it.

Nizhal

IMAGE: STILL FROM NIZHAL


Appu N Bhattathiri's 2021 release, Nizhal is a mystery-thriller film penned by S Sanjeev. The film has been edited by Arunlal SP, while Deepak D Menon has taken care of the cinematography. The music is composed by Sooraj S Kurup and it is bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies. Nizhal cast includes Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead roles and features Izin Hash, Rony David, Saiju Kurup, and Divya Prabha in supporting roles. Nizhal release date is April 9 and the film has managed to get strong ratings from its viewers. Nizhal OTT release on Simply South and Amazon Prime Video was scheduled for May 11, 2021. 

Nizhal review

Nizhal has received much love from its viewers. Many fans applauded Nizhal cast and crew members for their performances and storyline. Many fans took to their Twitter handles and shared their review of the Malayalam film. A fan called it a 'decent thriller with the neat performance of both the lead characters and side actors'. Another one rated the movie six out of ten and added that background music was 'impressive' with a 'sense of eerieness and freshness about the narration'. She added that the film was a 'more intriguing answer to the well built-up suspense which would have easily turned this film into a hit'. 

A Twitter user called the film 'this year's one of the best realistic thriller' with 'excellent story, gripping screenplay, and a much more realistic approach. The user rated the film eighty out of a hundred. Another one praised the film's 'brilliant casting call' with Kunchacko Boban in his 'top form'. He added Kunchacko is 'effortless' in showing his vulnerable side then dissolving it into investigating mode. The user also applauded the visual effects and called it a 'great asset' for the film. A netizen said that the movie blew him away, while another one said that the whole movie is so 'neat and clean'. 

The Malayalam film is a directorial debut for Appu, who is popular for films such as Veeram in 2016, Kali in 2017, Ottamuri Velicham in 2017, Theevandi in 2018, and Dakini in 2018. Nizhal is also Nayanthara's first theatrical release since Darbar in January 2020. It is also her return to the Malayalam cinema since 2019's Love Action Drama

IMAGE: STILL FROM NIZHAL

