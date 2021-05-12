Nizhal Opens To Mixed Reviews On OTT; Netizens Call It A 'decent Thriller'

Appu N Bhattathiri's 2021 release, Nizhal is a mystery-thriller film penned by S Sanjeev. The film has been edited by Arunlal SP, while Deepak D Menon has taken care of the cinematography. The music is composed by Sooraj S Kurup and it is bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies. Nizhal cast includes Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead roles and features Izin Hash, Rony David, Saiju Kurup, and Divya Prabha in supporting roles. Nizhal release date is April 9 and the film has managed to get strong ratings from its viewers. Nizhal OTT release on Simply South and Amazon Prime Video was scheduled for May 11, 2021.

6/10 Excellent until the climax. BGM was impressive as was the sense of eerieness+freshness about the narration. Cop comedy was unnecessary though+VFX was shoddy at best. A more intriguing answer to the well built up suspense would have easily turned this film into a hit! #Nizhal — Sanu (@sanu_krish) May 11, 2021

#Nizhal A decent mystery thriller with neat performance of cast both leads and side actors. A climax can be better instead of words they should have shown past. #Nayanthara #KunchackoBoban #LadySuperstar pic.twitter.com/YCEuxXqMwr — Karthik (@kalonkarthik) May 11, 2021

Nizhal has received much love from its viewers. Many fans applauded Nizhal cast and crew members for their performances and storyline. Many fans took to their Twitter handles and shared their review of the Malayalam film. A fan called it a 'decent thriller with the neat performance of both the lead characters and side actors'. Another one rated the movie six out of ten and added that background music was 'impressive' with a 'sense of eerieness and freshness about the narration'. She added that the film was a 'more intriguing answer to the well built-up suspense which would have easily turned this film into a hit'.

#Nizhal-Slow movie with a mysterious plot. But the film loses its punch at the climax. BGM and Cinematography are excellent. Screenplay was insufficient, the Synopsis was good. An Average film. #PrimeVideo — Sri (@bcl501) May 11, 2021

#Nizhal worth watching #KunchackoBoban is at his prime.Not an extra effort nor a minor slip from the line.Carries the whole movie so neat and clean. 🔥

Lady superstar #Nayanthara yes this title says it all.kudos. — krishna (@_SKrishna) May 11, 2021

@NayantharaU in action ❤️ #NizhalOnPrime is a good movie ‘ liked the cilmax ❤️ 2nd half could have been better ! First half was so good’ #KunchackoBoban is on his peak now. ❤️✅ #nizhal is another winner for #malayalam cinema this year ❤️ — vishal ❤ (@buttercakelub) May 11, 2021

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) May 11, 2021

+A brilliant casting call that drives the film into audience more.#KunchackoBoban is in his top form. He's effortless in showing his vulnerable side then dissolving it into investigative mode.

The Visual Effects are great asset for this film as they play major visual narrative + — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) May 11, 2021

A Twitter user called the film 'this year's one of the best realistic thriller' with 'excellent story, gripping screenplay, and a much more realistic approach. The user rated the film eighty out of a hundred. Another one praised the film's 'brilliant casting call' with Kunchacko Boban in his 'top form'. He added Kunchacko is 'effortless' in showing his vulnerable side then dissolving it into investigating mode. The user also applauded the visual effects and called it a 'great asset' for the film. A netizen said that the movie blew him away, while another one said that the whole movie is so 'neat and clean'.

193. #Nayattu (2021) Mal



This movie is definitely this year's one of the best realistic thriller 👌



Excellent story - gripping screenplay



Much more realistic approach



Must watch 80/100



Streaming in @netflix — Charan Teja Vallampati ❁ (@urscherry3) May 10, 2021

#Nizhal [Mal•PRIME•124m]



Started well. Had scope for an interesting murder investigation thriller but spoiled by weak & slow screenplay. Less scope for #Nayanthara (no impact). Movie never attempts to progress or get exciting anywhere. Twist & ending didn't work. Expected more pic.twitter.com/k8MDqvXdk3 — VCD (@VCDtweets) May 12, 2021

#Nizhal on amazon prime Now 🔥



Thriller full night to all Nayantharian's ❤️#LadySuperStar #Nayanthara ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ebINRUHggv — ★Ｔａｒａ★ᵂᵉᵃʳ ᴬ ᴹᵃˢᵏ 😷 (@TA_RA_________) May 10, 2021

The Malayalam film is a directorial debut for Appu, who is popular for films such as Veeram in 2016, Kali in 2017, Ottamuri Velicham in 2017, Theevandi in 2018, and Dakini in 2018. Nizhal is also Nayanthara's first theatrical release since Darbar in January 2020. It is also her return to the Malayalam cinema since 2019's Love Action Drama.

