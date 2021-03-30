Nizhal Trailer Out: Nayanthara & Kunchacko Boban Starrer Promises Edgy Murder-mystery

On March 29, 2021, the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam flick, Nizhal was released, coinciding with the celebration of the Holi festival. The trailer explains the gripping mystery-thriller which also consists of few horror-like elements. The Nizhal trailer begins with a woman talking about an interesting case where a second-grade boy frightens his teacher and classmates as he shares a thrilling murder story of a woman.

Nizhal trailer released on Holi

Kunchacko Boban’s character, who seems to portray a judge in the film, can be seen asking, “What was the story?”. His character can be seen wearing a mask while listening to the cases. The mask reminds one of the crime-fighting characters. Nayanthara, on the other hand, can be seen playing the mystery child’s mother. Nizhal plot has several series of suspense building, where the characters are seen asking questions coming into their mind during the investigation of the case.

Helmed by award-winning film editor, Appu N Bhattathiri, Nizhal is penned by S Sanjeev. Alongside Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the Nizhal cast also includes Izin Hash, Rony David and Divya Prabha in the supporting roles. Bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies, the music is composed by Sooraj S Kurup. Deep Menon handled the camera, with Arunlal SP handling the edits.

The film marks the directorial debut for Appu N Bhattathiri. He is popular for films such as Veeram in 2016, Kali in 2017, Ottamuri Velicham in 2017, Theevandi in 2018 and Dakini in 2018. Meanwhile, Nizhal also marks Nayanthara’s first theatrical release since the release of Darbar in the month of January 2020. It is also her return to the Malayalam film industry since 2019’s Love Action Drama.

Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman, which is a comedy-drama released on Disney+Hotstar in 2020. The actor is currently filming for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban, who plays John Baby in the coming film, was last seen in Anjaam Pathiraa in 2020. He has several films in his pipeline such as Pada, Bheemante Vazhi, Ottu, Mariyam Tailors and many more.

(Image Source: A still from Nizhal)