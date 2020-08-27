'No.1 Dilwala' Shooting Location Boasts Of Picturesque Settings Of Hills & Oceans; Watch

Helmed by Thirumala Kishore, No. 1 Dilwala is a Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. Starring Ram Pothineni, Lavanya Tripathi and Anupama Parameswaran in prominent roles, the film was bankrolled jointly under the banner of Sravanthi Cinematics and PR Cinemas. With an endearing friendship tale, the backdrop and setting of the film are quite delightful.

The imagery and graphics of the movie keep viewers hooked to the gripping narrative of No.1 Dilwala. However, keeping in mind that the movie is fictional has left fans wondering where the actual shooting of the movie was conducted. Here are all the exotic locations where the filming of No.1 Dilwala was done.

No.1 Dilwala Shooting locations

Vishakhapatnam, India

No. 1 Dilwala boasts numerous exotic locations and as suggested by several media reports, the shooting of the film was extensively done in Vishakhapatnam in India. Several portions of the movie were filmed in the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, along with the scenic hill station of the state namely Araku Valley. The valley is often referred to as the Oot of Andhra, it runs along the valley of Eastern Ghats and inhabits different tribes.

Udagamandalam

Udagamandalam, also known as Ooty, is a town in the Nilgris district located in Tamil Nadu, India. No.1 Dilwala has a picturesque background of the evergreen mountains and cold weather of this hill station. With the chemistry brewing between the lead characters, the hill station adds beauty to it.

Milan, Italy

Not only in India, but this drama flick was also shot abroad. The last schedule of the movie was reportedly shot in the dream city Milan located in Italy. The movie is a surely visual treat for many.

No. 1 Dilwala plot

The premise of the movie showcases a beautiful bond of friendship shared by two people. However, life changes when a new girl enters their life. The dynamics of the bond is impacted terribly upon the girl’s arrival. While Ram plays the role of Abhiram, a guitarist and student, Lavanya is portraying a carefree girl who leads an uncertain life. The twist appears when Anupama who is essaying the role of Maha, a girl next door, enters Abhiram’s life.

