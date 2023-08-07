No Media Interviews For Prabhas Starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Cast - Here's Why

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas is one of the most awaited pan-India releases. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Recently, it has come to light that the star cast of the movie has been asked to refrain from any media interaction until the trailer of the movie is launched.

3 things you need to know

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is slated to release in theatres on September 28 this year.

It has been reported that the trailer of Salaar will be released by the end of August.

The movie will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Salaar low-key promotions

Since the launch of Salaar teaser, the audience has been looking forward to knowing more about the Prabhas starrer. However, the makers have kept all the details about the movie under wraps. Recently, a source close to the project revealed that the star cast of the movie will not be taking part in any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the trailer or the movie being leaked to the public.

(Prabhas to refrain from media interaction until the trailer of the film is launched | Image: IMDb)

"The Cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film's story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself," a source said.

Meanwhile, the audience has been dwelling on the question if there is an international connection in the movie or not or whether it is somehow tied up with the KGF franchise.

Meet the star cast of Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, the star cast of Salaar includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Saran Shakthi, Jagapathi Babu, and others. For the unversed, Prabhas will be seen in an extremely violent role in this film and he said that this is something he "hasn't done before". The movie's trailer is expected to be launched by the end of this month.